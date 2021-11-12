Whale Rock Capital Management LLC Sells 225,574 Shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)

Whale Rock Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 874,728 shares of the company’s stock after selling 225,574 shares during the period. Carvana comprises about 1.7% of Whale Rock Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.51% of Carvana worth $264,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVNA. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carvana during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carvana during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Carvana by 6,533.3% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Carvana during the second quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Carvana by 40.1% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. 95.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CVNA traded up $2.88 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $289.16. 5,398 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,304,277. The firm has a market cap of $49.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -197.43 and a beta of 2.29. Carvana Co. has a twelve month low of $204.29 and a twelve month high of $376.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $304.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $303.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 10.04% and a negative net margin of 1.00%. Carvana’s revenue for the quarter was up 125.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. Research analysts expect that Carvana Co. will post -1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Carvana from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Carvana from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carvana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $374.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Carvana from $385.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Carvana in a research report on Sunday, August 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Carvana presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $373.10.

In other Carvana news, CFO Mark W. Jenkins sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.89, for a total value of $2,938,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas Taira sold 155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.95, for a total value of $51,762.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 43,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,578,253.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 207,698 shares of company stock worth $72,361,917 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Carvana Co is a holding company and an eCommerce platform, which engages in the buying of used cars and provision of different and convenient car buying experience. It operates through the following segments: Vehicle Sales; Wholesale Vehicle Sales; and Other Sales and Revenue. The Vehicle Sales segment consists of used vehicle to customers through website.

