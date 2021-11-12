Whale Rock Capital Management LLC Takes $39.09 Million Position in KnowBe4, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBE)

Whale Rock Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in KnowBe4, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBE) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,088,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in KnowBe4 in the second quarter worth approximately $63,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in KnowBe4 in the second quarter worth approximately $192,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in KnowBe4 in the second quarter worth approximately $210,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in KnowBe4 in the second quarter worth approximately $313,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in KnowBe4 in the second quarter worth approximately $330,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.32% of the company’s stock.

In other KnowBe4 news, CEO Sjoerd Sjouwerman sold 1,976,398 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.92, for a total transaction of $39,369,848.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Lars Letonoff sold 300,954 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.92, for a total value of $5,995,003.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,939,420 shares of company stock valued at $138,894,126.

KNBE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KnowBe4 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on KnowBe4 from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Wolfe Research started coverage on KnowBe4 in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised KnowBe4 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on KnowBe4 from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.67.

Shares of KNBE traded up $0.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 639,499. KnowBe4, Inc. has a one year low of $16.77 and a one year high of $36.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.99.

KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The business had revenue of $64.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.28 million. KnowBe4’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that KnowBe4, Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

KnowBe4, Inc engages in the development of security awareness training and simulated phishing platform. Its security awareness platform enables organizations to assess, monitor, and minimize the ongoing cybersecurity threat of social engineering attacks. The company's products include Kevin Mitnick Security Awareness Training, a security awareness training product; KnowBe4 Enterprise Awareness Training, an integrated platform that simulated random attacks; KCM GRC Platform, a SaaS-based GRC platform; PhishER, analyses suspected attacks that employees report by clicking the Phish Alert Button within their email applications; and KnowBe4 Compliance Manager that help customers save time and resources by providing an intuitive user interface with streamlined workflows that enables visibility into the ongoing audit and compliance processes at various levels of the business.

