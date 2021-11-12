Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) Stock Position Boosted by Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 208.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,535 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,825 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $3,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. National Pension Service boosted its position in shares of Whirlpool by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 26,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,858,000 after purchasing an additional 3,208 shares in the last quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Whirlpool during the 2nd quarter valued at about $349,000. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Whirlpool during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,368,000. Occidental Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Whirlpool by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 2,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Whirlpool by 126,716.7% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after purchasing an additional 7,603 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on WHR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Whirlpool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $220.17 price objective on shares of Whirlpool in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Whirlpool from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $208.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Whirlpool currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $227.23.

NYSE WHR opened at $225.00 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $211.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $221.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.77. Whirlpool Co. has a 52-week low of $171.33 and a 52-week high of $257.68.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $6.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.15 by $0.53. Whirlpool had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 34.36%. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.91 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Whirlpool Co. will post 26.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is presently 17.93%.

In related news, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.67, for a total transaction of $211,670.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corp. engages in manufacturing and marketing of home appliances. Its products include home laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, home dishwashers, and room air-conditioning equipment, mixers, and portable household appliances. The company’s brands include Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, and Indesit.

