WildBrain (OTCMKTS:WLDBF) Given New C$5.00 Price Target at National Bankshares

WildBrain (OTCMKTS:WLDBF) had its price objective boosted by National Bankshares from C$4.00 to C$5.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Benchmark began coverage on WildBrain in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They set a buy rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on WildBrain from C$3.00 to C$4.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on WildBrain from C$3.75 to C$4.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Scotiabank raised their price target on WildBrain from C$4.30 to C$4.60 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on WildBrain from C$2.90 to C$3.10 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $3.44.

Get WildBrain alerts:

OTCMKTS:WLDBF opened at $3.30 on Thursday. WildBrain has a 1-year low of $1.12 and a 1-year high of $3.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.31.

WildBrain (OTCMKTS:WLDBF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 13th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04.

WildBrain Company Profile

WildBrain Ltd. engages in the production and distribution of content, television, and consumer products representation. It operates through the following segments: Content Business, Television, and Consumer Products Represented. The Consumer Products Represented segment includes representation of internal and third-party brands.

Featured Story: Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for WildBrain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WildBrain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.