Wilder World (WILD) Price Reaches $3.77 on Exchanges

Wilder World (CURRENCY:WILD) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 12th. Wilder World has a market cap of $278.05 million and $8.44 million worth of Wilder World was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wilder World coin can currently be bought for approximately $3.77 or 0.00005900 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Wilder World has traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Wilder World alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33.92 or 0.00053036 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001564 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00002667 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $145.19 or 0.00227013 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000536 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00011038 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $57.39 or 0.00089737 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00004172 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Wilder World Profile

Wilder World (WILD) is a coin. Wilder World’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 73,683,300 coins. Wilder World’s official Twitter account is @WildCrypto

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto Wild is a decentralized, anonymous and Global lotto and gaming platform. WILD is an Ethereum-based token that powers Crypto Wild's ecosystem allowing users to take part in a global lottery and lotto. The WILD tokens will be exchanged at a fixed rate of 100:1 (100 Wild token to 1 Ether). “

Buying and Selling Wilder World

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wilder World directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wilder World should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wilder World using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wilder World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wilder World and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.