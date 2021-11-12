William Blair Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN)

Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) – Research analysts at William Blair raised their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Agenus in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 9th. William Blair analyst M. Phipps now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.49). William Blair also issued estimates for Agenus’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.86) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.82) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.85) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.89) EPS.

AGEN has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Agenus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price (down from $12.00) on shares of Agenus in a research report on Monday, October 25th.

AGEN stock opened at $4.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $993.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.80 and a beta of 1.12. Agenus has a 12 month low of $2.50 and a 12 month high of $6.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.03.

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.23. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.28) EPS.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Agenus during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,904,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Agenus by 37.2% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,250,510 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,565,000 after buying an additional 339,057 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Agenus by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 927,097 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,867,000 after buying an additional 165,751 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Agenus by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 479,393 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,517,000 after buying an additional 59,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agenus in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.29% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Christine M. Klaskin sold 11,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total transaction of $72,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Agenus Inc bought 1,400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.00 per share, with a total value of $16,800,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Agenus, Inc is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of technologies to treat cancers and infectious diseases. Its product pipeline includes Balstilimab, Zalifrelimab, AGEN1181, AGEN1327, and AGEN1777. The company was founded by Garo H. Armen and Pramod K.

