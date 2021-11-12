William Blair Comments on Lemonade, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:LMND)

Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) – Equities research analysts at William Blair decreased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Lemonade in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 9th. William Blair analyst A. Klauber now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($3.98) for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($3.78). William Blair also issued estimates for Lemonade’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.18) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($4.67) EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lemonade from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Barclays cut their price target on Lemonade from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. JMP Securities cut their price target on Lemonade from $130.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Wolfe Research began coverage on Lemonade in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Lemonade from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lemonade currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.86.

Lemonade stock opened at $65.85 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.15. The company has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.86 and a beta of 1.66. Lemonade has a 52-week low of $55.15 and a 52-week high of $188.30.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.07. Lemonade had a negative return on equity of 20.19% and a negative net margin of 188.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.57) earnings per share.

In related news, CFO Timothy E. Bixby sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.97, for a total value of $324,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Timothy E. Bixby sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.93, for a total value of $1,123,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,843,420. 38.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Lemonade by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 21,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,386,000 after buying an additional 4,134 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Lemonade by 156.7% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 106,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,946,000 after buying an additional 65,195 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in Lemonade by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Advisory Resource Group purchased a new stake in Lemonade during the 2nd quarter valued at $325,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Lemonade by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 43,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,726,000 after buying an additional 8,969 shares during the period. 52.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products cover stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, pet, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies.

