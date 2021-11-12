William Blair Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Stevanato Group Spa (NYSE:STVN)

Stevanato Group Spa (NYSE:STVN) – Research analysts at William Blair increased their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Stevanato Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 9th. William Blair analyst J. Kreger now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.65 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.55. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Stevanato Group’s FY2024 earnings at $0.64 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.75 EPS.

Get Stevanato Group alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Stevanato Group from $28.00 to $34.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Citigroup started coverage on Stevanato Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on Stevanato Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Stevanato Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Stevanato Group from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.56.

STVN stock opened at $23.00 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Stevanato Group has a 1 year low of $16.61 and a 1 year high of $29.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.58.

Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $245.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.72 million.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STVN. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Stevanato Group during the third quarter worth about $55,213,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new position in Stevanato Group during the third quarter worth about $25,468,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Stevanato Group during the third quarter worth about $23,582,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Stevanato Group during the third quarter worth about $16,452,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Stevanato Group during the third quarter worth about $6,933,000. 4.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Stevanato Group

Stevanato Group S.p.A. is a provider of drug containment, drug delivery and diagnostic solutions to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and life sciences industries. Stevanato Group S.p.A. is based in PIOMBINO DESE, Italy.

Featured Story: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for Stevanato Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stevanato Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.