William Blair Research Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA)

Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA) – Equities researchers at William Blair raised their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Calithera Biosciences in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 10th. William Blair analyst M. Phipps now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.84) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.93). William Blair currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Calithera Biosciences’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.79) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.83) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.90) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.41) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on CALA. HC Wainwright cut Calithera Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Calithera Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th.

Calithera Biosciences stock opened at $0.87 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.09. The company has a market cap of $64.55 million, a PE ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 1.57. Calithera Biosciences has a 1-year low of $0.81 and a 1-year high of $6.19.

Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.08. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.32) earnings per share.

In other Calithera Biosciences news, CEO Susan Molineaux purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.85 per share, for a total transaction of $85,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Keith Orford sold 51,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.84, for a total value of $43,520.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Calithera Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Calithera Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Calithera Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Calithera Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Calithera Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.87% of the company’s stock.

Calithera Biosciences Company Profile

Calithera Biosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drugs that target novel and critical metabolic pathways in tumor and cancer-fighting immune cells. It offers programs such as Pipeline, Glutaminase Inhibitor, and Arginase Inhibitor.

