Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) PT Raised to $33.00

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) had its price target boosted by Credit Suisse Group from $30.00 to $33.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wolfe Research cut shares of Williams Companies from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Williams Companies from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $29.08.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

Shares of Williams Companies stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $28.88. 44,398 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,973,298. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Williams Companies has a fifty-two week low of $19.07 and a fifty-two week high of $29.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.23, a P/E/G ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.23.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 10.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. Analysts predict that Williams Companies will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.68%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 200.00%.

Williams Companies announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, September 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the pipeline company to reacquire up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, SVP Walter J. Bennett sold 43,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $1,231,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 19,896 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Williams Companies by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 140,633 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,648,000 after buying an additional 17,120 shares during the last quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc grew its position in shares of Williams Companies by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 13,950 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Williams Companies by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,457,508 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $581,067,000 after buying an additional 625,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,588,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

About Williams Companies

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico; Northeast G&P; and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment comprises of interstate natural gas pipelines, Transco and Northwest Pipeline, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

See Also: Market Timing

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.