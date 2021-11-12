Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) Reaches New 52-Week High at $211.43

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $211.43 and last traded at $210.89, with a volume of 39421 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $206.34.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on WSM shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $191.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $221.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $179.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Williams-Sonoma currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.09.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $184.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $172.34. The company has a market cap of $15.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.61.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 65.88% and a net margin of 12.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.80 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 13.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This is a boost from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is 22.59%.

In other news, insider Ryan Ross sold 2,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.18, for a total value of $485,597.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.12, for a total value of $2,671,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 509,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,705,116.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,488 shares of company stock valued at $7,245,214 over the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 5.2% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 23,213 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC grew its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 60.4% in the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 8,654 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 3,260 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Williams-Sonoma in the third quarter valued at approximately $629,000. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 6.8% in the third quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,725 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 2.0% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 207,990 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $36,883,000 after purchasing an additional 4,003 shares during the period. 94.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

