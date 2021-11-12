WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DTD) Trading Up 0.1%

WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DTD) shares were up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $125.73 and last traded at $125.58. Approximately 113,443 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 549% from the average daily volume of 17,489 shares. The stock had previously closed at $125.43.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $121.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.40.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DTD. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund by 748.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 56,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,378,000 after buying an additional 49,773 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund by 112.5% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 43,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,910,000 after buying an additional 22,997 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund by 3.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 554,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,718,000 after buying an additional 19,720 shares during the last quarter. JD Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund in the first quarter valued at about $1,592,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its stake in shares of WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund by 71.8% in the second quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 24,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,958,000 after purchasing an additional 10,437 shares during the last quarter.

Further Reading: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.