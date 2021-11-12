Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.12 EPS

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The information services provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.33) by $1.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Wix.com had a negative return on equity of 86.14% and a negative net margin of 17.58%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.84) EPS. Wix.com updated its Q4 2021 guidance to EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ:WIX traded up $12.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $201.17. 44,263 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 732,324. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $199.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $245.12. Wix.com has a 12 month low of $171.37 and a 12 month high of $362.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.96 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02.

A number of brokerages have commented on WIX. Raymond James downgraded Wix.com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Wix.com from $339.00 to $305.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Wix.com from $265.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Wix.com from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on Wix.com from $340.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wix.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $278.14.

Wix.com Ltd. operates a cloud-based website design and development platform. It offers web templates, web editor, web builder, search engine optimization tools, logo maker, web hosting, and electronic mail marketing services. The company was founded by Avishai Abrahami, Nadav Abrahami, and Giora Kaplan on October 5, 2006 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

