Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) Price Target Cut to $210.00

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) had its target price cut by equities researchers at Barclays from $220.00 to $210.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the information services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 5.17% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on WIX. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Wix.com from $252.00 to $218.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Citigroup dropped their price target on Wix.com from $320.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on Wix.com from $250.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Wix.com from $339.00 to $305.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Wix.com from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $278.14.

NASDAQ:WIX traded up $10.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $199.68. 4,492 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 732,324. Wix.com has a 52-week low of $171.37 and a 52-week high of $362.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $199.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $245.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02. The company has a market cap of $11.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.68 and a beta of 1.29.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The information services provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.33) by $1.12. Wix.com had a negative return on equity of 86.14% and a negative net margin of 17.58%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.84) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Wix.com will post -4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Wix.com by 31.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,760 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,478,000 after buying an additional 6,134 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Wix.com by 9.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 182,407 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $52,949,000 after buying an additional 15,641 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Wix.com by 27.4% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 142,543 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $39,800,000 after buying an additional 30,632 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Wix.com by 37.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 372,323 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $108,077,000 after buying an additional 102,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 67.8% during the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 32,607 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,465,000 after purchasing an additional 13,171 shares during the last quarter. 91.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wix.com Company Profile

Wix.com Ltd. operates a cloud-based website design and development platform. It offers web templates, web editor, web builder, search engine optimization tools, logo maker, web hosting, and electronic mail marketing services. The company was founded by Avishai Abrahami, Nadav Abrahami, and Giora Kaplan on October 5, 2006 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

