Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) Stock Price Down 9.2%

Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) dropped 9.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $34.05 and last traded at $34.05. Approximately 8,949 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 504,789 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.49.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WWW. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.96. The firm has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.80, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.84.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The textile maker reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. Wolverine World Wide had a negative net margin of 3.06% and a positive return on equity of 20.83%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. Wolverine World Wide’s payout ratio is -47.06%.

In other Wolverine World Wide news, VP Kyle Hanson sold 2,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total transaction of $81,431.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,706.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,631 shares of company stock worth $96,632. 4.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,934,983 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $300,573,000 after buying an additional 380,264 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 5,579,343 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $213,800,000 after purchasing an additional 616,196 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,884,515 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $130,675,000 after purchasing an additional 20,280 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,699,603 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $91,083,000 after purchasing an additional 102,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,608,420 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $87,747,000 after purchasing an additional 465,207 shares in the last quarter. 91.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wolverine World Wide, Inc engages in the design, manufacture and sale of branded casual, active lifestyle, work, outdoor sport, athletic, children’s and uniform footwear and apparel. It operates through the following segments: Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group. The Wolverine Michigan Group consists of Merrell footwear and apparel, Cat footwear, Wolverine footwear and apparel, Chaco footwear, Hush Puppies footwear and apparel, Bates uniform footwear, Harley-Davidson footwear and Hytest safety footwear.

