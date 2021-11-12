Woodline Partners LP Acquires 1,969 Shares of Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. (NASDAQ:VINP)

Woodline Partners LP raised its position in Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. (NASDAQ:VINP) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 131,886 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,969 shares during the quarter. Woodline Partners LP owned about 0.24% of Vinci Partners Investments worth $1,912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Vinci Partners Investments in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Vinci Partners Investments in the 2nd quarter valued at about $102,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Vinci Partners Investments in the 1st quarter valued at about $148,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vinci Partners Investments in the 1st quarter valued at about $383,000. Finally, Black Swift Group LLC bought a new position in Vinci Partners Investments in the 2nd quarter valued at about $435,000. 20.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vinci Partners Investments alerts:

VINP opened at $12.65 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.52 and its 200-day moving average is $13.30. Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. has a 1-year low of $10.50 and a 1-year high of $19.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 14.31 and a current ratio of 14.31.

Vinci Partners Investments (NASDAQ:VINP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.81. The business had revenue of $22.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.23 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a yield of 4.3%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vinci Partners Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vinci Partners Investments currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.33.

Vinci Partners Investments Company Profile

Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. operates as an asset management platform in Brazil. The company's portfolio of investment products and solutions covers private equity, infrastructures, real estate, credit, public equities, hedge funds, and investment products and solutions to institutional and HNWI clients.

See Also: Capital Gains

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VINP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. (NASDAQ:VINP).

Receive News & Ratings for Vinci Partners Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vinci Partners Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.