Woodline Partners LP Acquires Shares of 150,000 ScION Tech Growth II (NASDAQ:SCOB)

Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of ScION Tech Growth II (NASDAQ:SCOB) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,455,000. Woodline Partners LP owned 1.49% of ScION Tech Growth II at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCOB. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of ScION Tech Growth II during the second quarter worth $109,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of ScION Tech Growth II during the second quarter worth $119,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ScION Tech Growth II during the second quarter worth $129,000. Bloom Tree Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ScION Tech Growth II during the second quarter worth $234,000. Finally, MMCAP International Inc. SPC purchased a new stake in shares of ScION Tech Growth II during the second quarter worth $243,000.

NASDAQ:SCOB opened at $9.76 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.75. ScION Tech Growth II has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $10.69.

ScION Tech Growth II (NASDAQ:SCOB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About ScION Tech Growth II

ScION Tech Growth II focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on technology-enabled businesses that offer technology solutions, broader technology software and services in the financial services sector.

