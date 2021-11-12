Woodline Partners LP Invests $1.83 Million in WalkMe Ltd. (NASDAQ:WKME)

Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of WalkMe Ltd. (NASDAQ:WKME) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 62,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,834,000. Woodline Partners LP owned 0.08% of WalkMe at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Westchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in WalkMe during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of WalkMe during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of WalkMe during the second quarter worth approximately $102,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of WalkMe during the second quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new position in shares of WalkMe during the second quarter worth approximately $322,000. 56.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WKME opened at $24.35 on Friday. WalkMe Ltd. has a 52-week low of $22.18 and a 52-week high of $34.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.69.

WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.07. On average, sell-side analysts expect that WalkMe Ltd. will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

WKME has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on WalkMe in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered WalkMe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 11th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on WalkMe from $42.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.75.

WalkMe Profile

WalkMe Ltd. provides cloud-based digital adoption platform in the United States and internationally. Its digital adoption platform enables organizations to measure, drive, and act to maximize the impact of their digital transformation and accelerate the return on their software investment. The company was formerly known as Make Tutorial Ltd.

