Woodline Partners LP Makes New Investment in Foresight Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FORE)

Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in Foresight Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FORE) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 156,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,543,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Foresight Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. GM Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Foresight Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth $99,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Foresight Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth $205,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in Foresight Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth $233,000. Finally, Atalaya Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Foresight Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth $247,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.26% of the company’s stock.

Foresight Acquisition stock opened at $9.99 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.85. Foresight Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.63 and a twelve month high of $10.01.

Separately, Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of Foresight Acquisition in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Foresight Acquisition Profile

Foresight Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to engage in the population health management business. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

