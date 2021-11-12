Woodline Partners LP Purchases New Position in Convey Holding Parent, Inc. (NYSE:CNVY)

Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Convey Holding Parent, Inc. (NYSE:CNVY) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 84,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $964,000. Woodline Partners LP owned 0.12% of Convey Holding Parent at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Convey Holding Parent in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,259,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Convey Holding Parent in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,450,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Convey Holding Parent in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,468,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Convey Holding Parent in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,138,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Convey Holding Parent in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,522,000. 92.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Convey Holding Parent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Convey Holding Parent has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.24.

Shares of Convey Holding Parent stock opened at $7.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.32. Convey Holding Parent, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.04 and a fifty-two week high of $14.29.

Convey Holding Parent (NYSE:CNVY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Convey Holding Parent, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

About Convey Holding Parent

Convey Holding Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology enabled solutions and advisory services to assist its clients with workflows across product developments, sales, member experience, clinical management, core operations, and business intelligence and analytics in the United States.

