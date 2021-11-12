Woodline Partners LP Sells 65,963 Shares of Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNCH)

Woodline Partners LP lessened its stake in shares of Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNCH) by 55.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 53,371 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,963 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP’s holdings in Finch Therapeutics Group were worth $751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Finch Therapeutics Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Finch Therapeutics Group in the first quarter worth about $51,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Finch Therapeutics Group in the second quarter worth about $56,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Finch Therapeutics Group in the second quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Finch Therapeutics Group in the second quarter worth about $91,000. 11.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Finch Therapeutics Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ FNCH opened at $15.25 on Friday. Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.56 and a 1 year high of $22.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.95.

Finch Therapeutics Group (NASDAQ:FNCH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.21. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc. will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Finch Therapeutics Group Company Profile

Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc, a clinical-stage microbiome therapeutics company, develops a novel class of orally administered biological drugs in the United States. The company's lead candidate is CP101, an orally administered microbiome capsule that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with recurrent Clostridioides difficile infection, as well as for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus.

