Woodline Partners LP Takes $1.17 Million Position in GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX)

Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 32,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,171,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in GoodRx by 99.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GoodRx by 1,828.6% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 2,560 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GoodRx by 26.6% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period. Oxler Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GoodRx in the second quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GoodRx in the second quarter worth $220,000. 51.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GDRX opened at $39.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.74 billion, a PE ratio of -45.20, a P/E/G ratio of 37.49 and a beta of -0.88. The company has a current ratio of 16.43, a quick ratio of 16.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.70. GoodRx Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.66 and a 1-year high of $59.67.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.08. GoodRx had a negative net margin of 50.01% and a negative return on equity of 39.62%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.25) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that GoodRx Holdings, Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on GoodRx from $56.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised GoodRx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Raymond James raised GoodRx from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of GoodRx from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of GoodRx from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.21.

In other news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $40.79 per share, with a total value of $138,686.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Karsten Voermann sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.31, for a total transaction of $302,325.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 817,927 shares of company stock valued at $31,217,412 and have sold 1,123,386 shares valued at $48,408,123. Insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

