Workiva (NYSE:WK) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Workiva (NYSE:WK) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.070-$-0.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.150. The company issued revenue guidance of $116.50 million-$117.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $112.91 million.Workiva also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.300-$0.320 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Securities upped their price target on Workiva from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Workiva from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist upped their price target on Workiva from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, William Blair restated a buy rating on shares of Workiva in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Workiva presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $113.86.

Shares of NYSE WK traded up $2.83 during trading on Friday, reaching $156.20. 7,773 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 363,425. The company has a 50-day moving average of $146.62 and a 200-day moving average of $125.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -248.52 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Workiva has a 52-week low of $67.76 and a 52-week high of $173.24.

In other Workiva news, CFO Jill Klindt sold 26,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total value of $4,186,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Michael M. Crow sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.43, for a total value of $682,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 159,622 shares of company stock worth $23,241,438 in the last three months. 12.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Workiva, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions that are designed to solve business challenges at the intersection of data, process and people. Its platform, Wdesk, offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management and a full audit trail.

