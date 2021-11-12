WPP (NYSE:WPP) Given Overweight Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their overweight rating on shares of WPP (NYSE:WPP) in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on WPP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded WPP from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, October 16th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of WPP in a report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of WPP in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded WPP from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $77.00.
Shares of WPP opened at $74.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $68.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.20. WPP has a fifty-two week low of $46.94 and a fifty-two week high of $74.76.
WPP Company Profile
WPP Plc is a creative transformation company, which engages in the provision of communications services. It operates through the following segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies. The Global Integrated Agencies segment offers creative services including advertising, marketing, and brand strategies and campaigns across all media.
