WSP Global (OTCMKTS:WSPOF) Given New C$210.00 Price Target at TD Securities

WSP Global (OTCMKTS:WSPOF) had its target price lifted by TD Securities from C$185.00 to C$210.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of WSP Global from C$168.00 to C$190.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of WSP Global from C$155.00 to C$172.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of WSP Global from C$150.00 to C$175.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of WSP Global from C$175.00 to C$185.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of WSP Global from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $178.80.

Shares of WSP Global stock opened at $149.07 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $130.65 and a 200 day moving average of $121.31. WSP Global has a fifty-two week low of $67.68 and a fifty-two week high of $149.07.

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Australia, Asia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

