WSP Global (TSE:WSP) Price Target Raised to C$190.00 at Scotiabank

WSP Global (TSE:WSP) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Scotiabank from C$175.00 to C$190.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target points to a potential upside of 2.48% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. ATB Capital increased their target price on shares of WSP Global from C$150.00 to C$180.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of WSP Global to C$185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of WSP Global to C$152.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of WSP Global to C$168.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$155.00 target price on shares of WSP Global in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, WSP Global has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$179.00.

TSE:WSP traded down C$2.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$185.40. 39,816 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 138,377. The company has a market capitalization of C$21.75 billion and a P/E ratio of 55.78. WSP Global has a 1-year low of C$89.22 and a 1-year high of C$187.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.84, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$162.53 and a 200 day moving average of C$148.76.

WSP Global (TSE:WSP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported C$1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.16 by C$0.10. The business had revenue of C$2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.98 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that WSP Global will post 5.4699997 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Alexandre L’heureux sold 59,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$164.17, for a total value of C$9,707,372.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$5,684,878.76.

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Australia, Asia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

