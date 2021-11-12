Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) PT Raised to $124.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from $107.00 to $124.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the casino operator’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price points to a potential upside of 31.38% from the stock’s previous close.

WYNN has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $113.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Argus lowered shares of Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Wynn Resorts in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $112.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Wynn Resorts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $89.00 in a report on Thursday, September 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wynn Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.67.

NASDAQ WYNN opened at $94.38 on Wednesday. Wynn Resorts has a 52 week low of $78.55 and a 52 week high of $143.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.42. The firm has a market cap of $10.92 billion, a PE ratio of -7.09 and a beta of 2.41.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The casino operator reported ($1.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.07). During the same period last year, the firm posted ($7.04) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Wynn Resorts will post -5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Wynn Resorts during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 100.0% during the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 200.0% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 300 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 68.03% of the company’s stock.

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P. Wynn, and Kazuo Okada in 2002 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

