X Financial (NYSE:XYF) and CCUR (OTCMKTS:CCUR) Head to Head Contrast

X Financial (NYSE:XYF) and CCUR (OTCMKTS:CCUR) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, dividends, risk and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

X Financial has a beta of 0.9, suggesting that its stock price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CCUR has a beta of 0.54, suggesting that its stock price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500.

1.8% of X Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 1.9% of CCUR shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares X Financial and CCUR’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio X Financial $336.09 million 0.75 -$200.54 million ($1.05) -4.44 CCUR $5.87 million N/A $12.23 million ($733.33) 0.00

CCUR has lower revenue, but higher earnings than X Financial. X Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CCUR, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares X Financial and CCUR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets X Financial -11.18% -10.34% -4.73% CCUR N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for X Financial and CCUR, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score X Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A CCUR 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

CCUR beats X Financial on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

X Financial Company Profile

X Financial engages in the development and provision of technology platform for personal finance services. The company was founded by Yue Tang on January 5, 2015 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

CCUR Company Profile

CCUR Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of real estate business. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Advance Cash (MCA) and Real Estate Operations. The company was founded by James K. Sims in 1966 and is headquartered in Duluth, GA.

