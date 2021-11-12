Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.08) Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NASDAQ:XERS)

Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS) – Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for Xeris Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Wednesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler analyst D. Amsellem anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.08) for the quarter. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Xeris Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.01 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.28 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.51 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $4.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

Shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $2.08 on Friday. Xeris Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.77 and a 1 year high of $7.94. The firm has a market cap of $138.31 million, a PE ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 4.08 and a quick ratio of 3.73. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.09.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.02). Xeris Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 251.01% and a negative return on equity of 298.23%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.35) EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 5,108 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 492,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,222,000 after purchasing an additional 5,342 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $71,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 15.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 56,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 7,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 31.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 31,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 7,515 shares in the last quarter. 42.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc is a holding company. It offers a novel formulation technology to bring ready-to-use, liquid-stable injectable to patients to remove many associated treatment burdens. The company was founded on May 20, 2021 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

