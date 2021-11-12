XOS (NASDAQ:XOS) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Xos Inc (NASDAQ:XOS) gapped down before the market opened on Friday after DA Davidson lowered their price target on the stock from $15.00 to $13.00. The stock had previously closed at $4.97, but opened at $4.81. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the stock. XOS shares last traded at $4.56, with a volume of 4,729 shares trading hands.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of XOS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Colliers Securities started coverage on shares of XOS in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on shares of XOS in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Get XOS alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in XOS in the third quarter worth about $167,000. CKW Financial Group purchased a new stake in XOS in the third quarter worth about $717,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in XOS in the third quarter worth about $314,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in XOS in the third quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, Camden Capital LLC purchased a new stake in XOS in the third quarter worth about $542,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.94% of the company’s stock.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.53.

XOS (NASDAQ:XOS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Xos Inc will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

XOS Company Profile (NASDAQ:XOS)

Xos Inc is an electric mobility company. It designs and develops fully electric battery mobility systems specifically for commercial fleets. Xos Inc, formerly known as NextGen Acquisition Corporation, is based in LOS ANGELES.

Featured Article: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for XOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XOS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.