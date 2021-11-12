Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.31 Billion

Brokerages predict that Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) will report sales of $1.31 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Xylem’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.30 billion to $1.32 billion. Xylem reported sales of $1.37 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Xylem will report full year sales of $5.18 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.14 billion to $5.19 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $5.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.25 billion to $5.63 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Xylem.

Get Xylem alerts:

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.04. Xylem had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 8.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 EPS.

XYL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Boenning Scattergood restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Xylem in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Xylem from $140.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Rosenblatt Securities lowered Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Xylem from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Xylem from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Xylem presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.30.

In other Xylem news, CEO Patrick Decker sold 54,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.91, for a total value of $7,262,601.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Markos I. Tambakeras sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.96, for a total transaction of $659,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,486,237. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,238 shares of company stock worth $9,130,296 in the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XYL. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in Xylem by 309.6% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 28,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 21,164 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in Xylem in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its stake in Xylem by 247.9% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Xylem by 175.3% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 424 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Xylem during the second quarter valued at about $57,000. 84.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Xylem stock opened at $130.31 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $128.94 and its 200-day moving average is $124.13. The company has a market cap of $23.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.81. Xylem has a 12 month low of $91.37 and a 12 month high of $138.78.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

See Also: What is Blockchain?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Xylem (XYL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.