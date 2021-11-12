Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Acquires 5,828 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 131.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,272 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,828 shares during the quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $1,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hoylecohen LLC increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 63.2% in the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 4,446 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 1,722 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 69.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,483 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,248,000 after buying an additional 4,293 shares during the period. NFJ Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv in the first quarter worth $2,265,000. Veritable L.P. increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 11.1% in the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 13,961 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,662,000 after buying an additional 1,398 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 18.2% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 71,660 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,530,000 after buying an additional 11,047 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Shares of FISV stock opened at $99.92 on Friday. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $94.39 and a 12 month high of $127.34. The stock has a market cap of $65.97 billion, a PE ratio of 51.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $107.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.99.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. Fiserv had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FISV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Fiserv from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Fiserv from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $124.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fiserv has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.33.

In related news, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.55, for a total value of $1,085,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.71, for a total value of $4,708,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,146,700 over the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

Featured Article: Trading Ex-Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FISV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.