Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Acquires New Stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 16,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,037,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MDLZ. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 8.6% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 4.0% in the second quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 4,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 1.0% during the second quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 17,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 5.2% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 3,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Community Bank of Raymore raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 3.9% during the second quarter. Community Bank of Raymore now owns 4,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. 75.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

In other Mondelez International news, Director Charles E. Bunch bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $62.46 per share, for a total transaction of $62,460.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter W. May sold 399,654 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total value of $24,774,551.46. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $995,683.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $62.47 on Friday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.91 and a fifty-two week high of $65.60. The stock has a market cap of $87.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $60.46 and a 200-day moving average of $61.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 15.70%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MDLZ shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Mondelez International from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Friday, August 6th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Mondelez International from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Mondelez International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.40.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

Read More: Management Fee

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.