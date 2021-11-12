Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Invests $788,000 in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 46,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $788,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AGNC. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 29,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in AGNC Investment by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in AGNC Investment by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 74,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in AGNC Investment by 4.9% in the second quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 144,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares during the period. 50.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Gary D. Kain sold 6,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total value of $99,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary D. Kain sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.51, for a total transaction of $495,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ AGNC opened at $16.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 52 week low of $14.44 and a 52 week high of $18.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.78.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $279.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.63 million. AGNC Investment had a net margin of 126.92% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The company’s revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a oct 21 dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a yield of 8.9%. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.14%.

AGNC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays cut shares of AGNC Investment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of AGNC Investment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on AGNC Investment from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, JMP Securities lowered shares of AGNC Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.36.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

