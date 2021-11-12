Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Makes New $925,000 Investment in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,634 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $925,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital International Investors grew its position in GoDaddy by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,391,679 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,164,984,000 after purchasing an additional 3,165,950 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its position in GoDaddy by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 11,774,597 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $913,944,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181,916 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in GoDaddy by 3.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,242,131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $977,616,000 after acquiring an additional 380,020 shares during the last quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP boosted its stake in GoDaddy by 34.5% in the second quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP now owns 5,576,660 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $484,946,000 after acquiring an additional 1,429,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in GoDaddy by 7.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,019,057 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $349,497,000 after acquiring an additional 290,154 shares during the last quarter. 95.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE GDDY opened at $70.74 on Friday. GoDaddy Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.46 and a 1 year high of $93.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.97 billion, a PE ratio of 53.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.81.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.23. GoDaddy had a net margin of 6.15% and a negative return on equity of 419.14%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that GoDaddy Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Charles J. Robel sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.16, for a total value of $2,224,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 3,034 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.99, for a total transaction of $212,349.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,168 shares of company stock worth $2,446,358 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

GDDY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut shares of GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $110.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.54.

GoDaddy, Inc engages in the provision of domain name registration and web hosting services. It provides website building, hosting, and security tools. The company was founded by Robert R. Parsons on January 1997 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

