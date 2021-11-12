Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Purchases 3,832 Shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) by 56.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,595 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,832 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RIO. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Rio Tinto Group in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 530.8% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 574 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. 8.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:RIO opened at $63.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Rio Tinto Group has a 1-year low of $60.17 and a 1-year high of $95.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.60.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oddo Bhf raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.60.

Rio Tinto Group Profile

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

