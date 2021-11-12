Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Sells 1,939 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd trimmed its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,777 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,939 shares during the quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LHX. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 18.2% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC lifted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 4.2% in the second quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 1,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 5.0% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Baldwin Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 0.6% in the second quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 8,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,739,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 2.0% in the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. 80.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LHX opened at $218.98 on Friday. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $168.70 and a 12 month high of $246.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $228.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $224.48. The firm has a market cap of $42.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.97, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.88.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The company reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.84 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.97%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on LHX shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $207.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $244.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $244.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, L3Harris Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $236.17.

In other L3Harris Technologies news, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 10,753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.77, for a total value of $2,481,469.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider William M. Brown sold 85,162 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.99, for a total value of $19,756,732.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 358,313 shares of company stock valued at $82,598,075. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

