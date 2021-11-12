Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Takes Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,457 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $843,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new stake in Dominion Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC bought a new stake in Dominion Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its position in Dominion Energy by 83.3% in the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in Dominion Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. 65.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

In other Dominion Energy news, CFO James R. Chapman bought 996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $75.28 per share, for a total transaction of $74,978.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Robert M. Blue bought 3,321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $75.28 per share, for a total transaction of $250,004.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of D stock opened at $75.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $75.06 and its 200-day moving average is $76.18. The stock has a market cap of $60.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.68, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.39. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.85 and a 52-week high of $86.23.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.05. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 19.32% and a return on equity of 12.56%. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. Dominion Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.50%.

D has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Dominion Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.11.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

Featured Story: What is the downside to momentum investing?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.