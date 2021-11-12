Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development and commercialization of novel, antibody-based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer. The company’s product pipeline consists of naxitamab and omburtamab which are in clinical stage. Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. is based in NEW YORK, USA. “

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Y-mAbs Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.00.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock opened at $21.86 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.26. The stock has a market cap of $954.06 million, a P/E ratio of -23.51 and a beta of 1.08. Y-mAbs Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $21.33 and a fifty-two week high of $55.00.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $8.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.87 million. Y-mAbs Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 83.21% and a negative return on equity of 19.40%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.82) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Y-mAbs Therapeutics will post -1.05 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Thomas Gad sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.64, for a total transaction of $134,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 112,111 shares of company stock worth $3,464,412. 27.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in YMAB. First Light Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 48.5% in the 1st quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 944,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,554,000 after acquiring an additional 308,601 shares during the last quarter. Oracle Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 201.3% in the 1st quarter. Oracle Investment Management Inc. now owns 380,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,511,000 after acquiring an additional 254,300 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 171.2% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 284,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,615,000 after acquiring an additional 179,831 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,703,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,385,000 after acquiring an additional 178,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Point Partners LLC bought a new stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $4,536,000. 59.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer. Its services include discovery, protein engineering, clinical and regulatory. Y-mAbs Therapeutics was founded by Thomas Gad in April 2015 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

