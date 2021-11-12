Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA) Stock Price Down 8.2%

Yalla Group Limited (NYSE:YALA)’s share price was down 8.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $7.82 and last traded at $7.82. Approximately 7,364 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,786,044 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.52.

Separately, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Yalla Group from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.06 and a beta of 2.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.89.

Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. Yalla Group had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 5.94%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.43) earnings per share.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Yalla Group in the 2nd quarter worth $39,980,000. Indus Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Yalla Group by 177.0% in the 2nd quarter. Indus Capital Partners LLC now owns 536,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,730,000 after purchasing an additional 342,980 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Yalla Group in the 1st quarter worth $10,851,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Yalla Group by 90.8% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 242,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,057,000 after purchasing an additional 115,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Yalla Group by 127.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 205,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,105,000 after purchasing an additional 115,076 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

Yalla Group Limited operates a voice-centric social networking and entertainment platform under the Yalla name primarily in the Middle East and North Africa region. The company's platform sells virtual items, as well as provides upgrade services. It also offers group chatting and games services.

