Yellow (NASDAQ:YELL) Sets New 52-Week High Following Insider Buying Activity

Yellow Co. (NASDAQ:YELL)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The company traded as high as $12.28 and last traded at $12.19, with a volume of 23823 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.08.

Specifically, Director Matthew A. Doheny acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.10 per share, with a total value of $277,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on YELL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Yellow from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Yellow from $7.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

The company has a market capitalization of $656.46 million, a P/E ratio of -7.76 and a beta of 3.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.74.

Yellow (NASDAQ:YELL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.15. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Yellow Co. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Yellow by 77.1% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,118,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,279,000 after acquiring an additional 486,874 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Yellow in the first quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Yellow in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,749,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in Yellow in the second quarter valued at approximately $354,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Yellow by 3,374.2% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 59,521 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.14% of the company’s stock.

About Yellow (NASDAQ:YELL)

Yellow Corp. operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the provision of transportation services. It operates through the portfolio of LTL brands including Holland, New Penn, Reddaway, and YRC Freight, as well as the logistics company. The company was founded by A. J. Harrell in 1924 and is headquartered in Overland Park, KS.

