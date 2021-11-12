YooShi (YOOSHI) Price Hits $0.0000

YooShi (CURRENCY:YOOSHI) traded down 9.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 12th. YooShi has a market cap of $783.04 million and approximately $11.36 million worth of YooShi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One YooShi coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, YooShi has traded down 18.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded up 65,749,238.4% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.79594786 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001567 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00001848 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46.26 or 0.00072403 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $46.05 or 0.00072083 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $62.71 or 0.00098155 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,600.26 or 0.07200650 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $63,877.87 or 0.99986105 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

YooShi Profile

YooShi’s official Twitter account is @yooshi_official

YooShi Coin Trading

