Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. Declares Dividend of GBX 8.55 (LON:YNGA)

Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. (LON:YNGA) announced a dividend on Thursday, November 11th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of GBX 8.55 ($0.11) per share on Friday, December 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

YNGA remained flat at $GBX 1,465 ($19.14) during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 59,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,176. Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. has a twelve month low of GBX 992 ($12.96) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,685 ($22.01). The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,539.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,551.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.76. The firm has a market cap of £856.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.48.

In other Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. news, insider Simon Dodd sold 2,189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,516 ($19.81), for a total value of £33,185.24 ($43,356.73).

Separately, Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,700 ($22.21) price target on shares of Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. in a research note on Thursday.

Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. Company Profile

Young & Co's Brewery, P.L.C. operates and manages pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Managed Houses and Ram Pub Company. It sells drinks and food, as well as provides accommodation services; and owns, leases, and sub leases its owned or leased pubs to third parties.

