Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) Stake Lessened by Paloma Partners Management Co

Paloma Partners Management Co lowered its holdings in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) by 44.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,885 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Yum China were worth $323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its holdings in shares of Yum China by 526.3% during the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of Yum China during the second quarter worth $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yum China during the second quarter worth $34,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in shares of Yum China during the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Yum China by 129.6% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.45% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on YUMC shares. Macquarie downgraded shares of Yum China from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $52.90 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Yum China from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.77.

Shares of NYSE:YUMC opened at $55.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $23.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $58.52 and its 200-day moving average is $62.14. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.53 and a 52-week high of $69.67.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Yum China had a net margin of 6.78% and a return on equity of 10.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.17%.

About Yum China

Yum China Holdings, Inc engages in the operation and management of restaurants and fast food chains. It operates through the following segments: Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Pizza Hut, and All Other Segments. The KFC segment operates restaurant chain. The Pizza Hut segment covers the Pizza Hut casual dining and Pizza Hut home service.

