Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) to Announce $0.52 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) will post earnings of $0.52 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Bloomin’ Brands’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.56. Bloomin’ Brands posted earnings of $0.02 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2,500%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bloomin’ Brands will report full year earnings of $2.62 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.59 to $2.65. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.40 to $2.76. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Bloomin’ Brands.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57. Bloomin’ Brands had a return on equity of 219.10% and a net margin of 3.62%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS.

BLMN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. TheStreet lowered Bloomin’ Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.27.

Bloomin’ Brands stock traded down $0.54 on Friday, reaching $20.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,956,090. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.98, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.49 and a beta of 2.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.13. Bloomin’ Brands has a twelve month low of $15.31 and a twelve month high of $32.81.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in Bloomin’ Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,680,000. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 239.0% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 44,608 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 31,449 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 20.7% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,293,606 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $35,108,000 after purchasing an additional 221,410 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 2.9% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 175,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,750,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Bloomin’ Brands during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,010,000.

Bloomin' Brands Company Profile

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc engages in the acquisition, operation, design and development of restaurant concepts. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and International. The U.S. segment operates in USA and Puerto Rico. The International segment operates in Brazil, South Korea, Hong Kong, and China.

