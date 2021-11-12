Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) to Post $0.21 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) to report $0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for BOX’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.22 and the lowest is $0.20. BOX reported earnings of $0.20 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 30th.

On average, analysts expect that BOX will report full-year earnings of $0.81 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.78 to $0.84. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.92 to $1.17. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow BOX.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The software maker reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. BOX had a negative return on equity of 48.70% and a negative net margin of 4.13%. The company had revenue of $214.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BOX shares. JMP Securities raised BOX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on BOX in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered BOX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on BOX from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.00.

In other news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.41, for a total value of $381,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 14,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.77, for a total value of $383,689.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,662 shares of company stock worth $1,190,788 in the last ninety days. 6.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BOX. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BOX during the second quarter worth $41,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in BOX by 31.5% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,874 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA acquired a new position in BOX during the second quarter worth $58,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in BOX during the third quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in BOX during the second quarter worth $80,000. 79.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BOX traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.80. 13,581 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,867,102. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.37. BOX has a 1-year low of $16.61 and a 1-year high of $27.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33. The company has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of -112.04 and a beta of 1.29.

BOX Company Profile

Box, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, box governance, box zones, box relay, box shuttle, box keysafe and automations.

