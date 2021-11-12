Zacks: Analysts Anticipate BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $32.54 Million

Brokerages expect that BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS) will announce sales of $32.54 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for BTRS’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $32.10 million and the highest is $32.92 million. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BTRS will report full-year sales of $128.74 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $128.00 million to $129.32 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $149.93 million, with estimates ranging from $147.70 million to $153.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover BTRS.

BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07).

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BTRS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised BTRS from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BTRS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of BTRS from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of BTRS from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of BTRS from $22.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BTRS has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.00.

BTRS traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $8.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 913,939. BTRS has a fifty-two week low of $8.29 and a fifty-two week high of $19.76. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.25 and its 200-day moving average is $12.28.

In related news, insider Jeanne O’connor sold 14,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.50, for a total transaction of $161,563.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark L. Shifke bought 28,435 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.13 per share, for a total transaction of $288,046.55. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 190,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,932,895.17. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 150,949 shares of company stock valued at $1,550,472 in the last quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BTRS. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in BTRS by 82.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,577,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,867,000 after purchasing an additional 4,322,998 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new stake in BTRS during the first quarter worth about $59,541,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in BTRS during the third quarter worth about $30,765,000. Washington Harbour Partners LP acquired a new position in BTRS during the first quarter worth about $40,787,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in BTRS by 102.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,032,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,516,000 after acquiring an additional 2,543,408 shares in the last quarter. 75.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BTRS Holdings Inc provides cloud-based software and integrated payment processing solutions that simplify and automate B2B commerce. It offers solutions that span credit decisioning and monitoring, online ordering, invoicing, cash application, and collections. These solutions integrate with various ecosystem players, including financial institutions, enterprise resource planning systems, and accounts payable software platforms, to help customers to transition from paper invoicing and check acceptance to electronic billing and payments.

