Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH) to Post -$0.19 EPS

Brokerages predict that Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH) will post earnings of ($0.19) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Duluth’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.30) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.08). Duluth posted earnings of $0.03 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 733.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, December 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Duluth will report full-year earnings of $0.74 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.72 to $0.75. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.12. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Duluth.

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.24. Duluth had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 17.15%. The business had revenue of $149.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.73 million.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DLTH shares. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Duluth in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Duluth from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Shares of DLTH stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,912. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.98. Duluth has a 12-month low of $10.31 and a 12-month high of $20.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $495.56 million, a PE ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 0.87.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Duluth by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,402,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,766,000 after buying an additional 41,407 shares during the period. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN increased its stake in Duluth by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,031,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,302,000 after buying an additional 110,159 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Duluth by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 873,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,905,000 after buying an additional 3,879 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Duluth by 98.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 643,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,768,000 after buying an additional 318,625 shares during the period. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Duluth during the 1st quarter worth $6,993,000. 28.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Duluth Company Profile

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

