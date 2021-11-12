Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $36.63 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM) to announce $36.63 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Plymouth Industrial REIT’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $35.80 million to $37.98 million. Plymouth Industrial REIT posted sales of $29.97 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Friday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Plymouth Industrial REIT will report full year sales of $137.27 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $136.54 million to $138.71 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $152.18 million, with estimates ranging from $144.26 million to $163.28 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Plymouth Industrial REIT.

Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.06). Plymouth Industrial REIT had a negative return on equity of 5.47% and a negative net margin of 9.87%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.42 EPS.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PLYM. Wedbush raised their price objective on Plymouth Industrial REIT from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Plymouth Industrial REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Plymouth Industrial REIT from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.75.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLYM. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Plymouth Industrial REIT in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Plymouth Industrial REIT in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT during the second quarter worth about $59,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT during the third quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 22.1% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PLYM traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $29.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,747. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.88, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24. Plymouth Industrial REIT has a twelve month low of $12.91 and a twelve month high of $29.14.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. Plymouth Industrial REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently -88.42%.

Plymouth Industrial REIT Company Profile

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single and multi-tenant distribution centers, warehouses, and light industrial properties. It seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth, and enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning, and disciplined capital deployment.

