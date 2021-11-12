Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $6.85 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS) will report sales of $6.85 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Sensus Healthcare’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $7.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $6.00 million. Sensus Healthcare reported sales of $5.09 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Sensus Healthcare will report full year sales of $20.87 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $20.02 million to $21.82 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $28.83 million, with estimates ranging from $27.26 million to $30.39 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Sensus Healthcare.

Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. Sensus Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 0.87% and a negative net margin of 0.95%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Sensus Healthcare from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sensus Healthcare from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sensus Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $4.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Sensus Healthcare in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sensus Healthcare has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.69.

Shares of SRTS opened at $4.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $79.11 million, a PE ratio of -238.00 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.76. Sensus Healthcare has a 12-month low of $2.61 and a 12-month high of $6.09.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 73.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 8,980 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 59.8% during the third quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sensus Healthcare during the first quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 340.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 34,699 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 23.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 58,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 11,105 shares during the period. 12.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sensus Healthcare, Inc operates as a medical device company, which provides treatments for both oncological and non-oncological skin conditions. The firm’s portfolio of treatment devices includes the SRT-100, SRT-100+, and SRT-100 Vision. Its main product superficial radiation therapy (SRT), a photon x-ray low energy superficial radiotherapy system that provides patients an alternative to surgery for treating basal cell and squamous cell skin cancers, and other skin conditions, such as keloids.

